Russian Pacific Fleet Conducts Drills In Central Part Of Pacific Ocean - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Combat ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet, along with the naval aviation, are conducting exercises in the central part of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Up to 20 surface warships, submarines and support vessels are involved in the far sea zone exercise, which is being held in the central part of the Pacific Ocean for the first time in recent history of the Pacific Fleet," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry clarified that the maneuvers are taking place in the Pacific Ocean about 2,500 miles southeast of the Kuril Islands.

"Two detachments of ships of the Pacific Fleet, operating at a distance of about 2.5 thousand miles southeast of the Kuril ridge islands, worked out the tasks of detecting, countering and delivering missile strikes against an aircraft carrier strike group of a mock enemy," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Tu-142M3 anti-submarine warfare aircraft provided support to the naval strike groups.

More Stories From World

