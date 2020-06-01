UrduPoint.com
Russian Parliament Preparing Bill On Prison Sentence For Involving Minors In Civil Unrest

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament is developing a bill on 10-year prison sentence for involving minors in mass civil unrest, a member of a committee on new laws and an author of the initiative, Yevgeny Marchenko, told Sputnik.

"There is an article in the penal code on involving minors in activities against the society.

It lists various illegal actions, and I want to add one more illegal activity to this article ”involving minors in protests so that it would become a crime rather than a misdemeanor," Marchenko said.

At the moment, organizers of an unsanctioned protest face administrative charges over involving minors and, therefore, a fine of up to 50,000 rubles ($712) for persons and up to 500,000 rubles for companies.

