Russian Parliamentary Commission on Foreign Meddling to Hold 1st Session August 30 - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Russian parliamentary commission for investigating foreign meddling in Russia 's internal affairs will hold its first session on August 30, the head of the commission, Vasily Piskarev, said on Monday.

The council of the Russian lower house, the State Duma, ruled earlier on Monday to form this commission. It will consist of 12 people.

"The first session of the commission will be held on August 30 here, at the State Duma," Piskarev said.