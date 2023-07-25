Open Menu

Russian Permanent Mission In Vienna Slams OSCE For Covering Up Kiev's Crimes

A number of international organizations have reacted to the death of RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, and only the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) continues to cover up Kiev's crimes, the Russian Permanent Mission to the OSCE said on Tuesday

"@IFJglobal, UNESCO, UN have deplored the death of reporter. And only @OSCE_RFoM Teresa Ribeiro and the leadership of the Organization keep on covering up crimes of Kiev regime and displaying biased approach even on such an important issue as the safety of journalists," the mission wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro wrote a short message on Twitter, calling for the defense of journalists, but she did not mention Zhuravlev's name and did not condemn the specific cluster munition attack.

"Journalists must be protected," she said.

Russia said a targeted cluster bomb strike on July 22 killed Zhuravlev and injured three others � RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalists Roman Polshakov and Dmitry Shikov � who were covering the conflict.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said those responsible for the journalist's killing would be punished. This includes suppliers of cluster munitions.

The UN Human Rights Office urged Ukraine and Russia to ratify the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), which comprehensively bans their use. Non-signatory countries are still prohibited from using cluster munitions in populated areas under international humanitarian law governing the conduct of hostilities.

