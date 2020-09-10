UrduPoint.com
Russian Police Looking Into Alleged Assault Against Head Of Navalny's HQ In Chelyabinsk

Russian Police Looking Into Alleged Assault Against Head of Navalny's HQ in Chelyabinsk

Russian Police have launched a preliminary investigation into an alleged assault on a coordinator of opposition figure Alexey Navalny's office in the city of Chelyabinsk, the local police department told Sputnik on Thursday

CHELYABINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian Police have launched a preliminary investigation into an alleged assault on a coordinator of opposition figure Alexey Navalny's office in the city of Chelyabinsk, the local police department told Sputnik on Thursday.

The headquarters' Telegram channel on late Wednesday announced that coordinator Alexey Baraboshkin had been attacked by unknown assailants, who had robbed him of his phone and money. According to the channel, he was sent to a regional clinical hospital with suspected cranial vault fracture.

"We have notified by the medical facility that they received a citizen.

The police are performing a [preliminary] check on the matter," the police said.

Navalny himself is currently recuperating at the Berlin-based clinic of Charite, where he was delivered after having a medical emergency on August 20. Last week, the German government said that a German military laboratory found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing to a lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

