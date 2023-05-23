UrduPoint.com

Russian Prime Minister Arrives In China To Meet With President Xi Jinping

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 01:20 AM

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China on Monday with an official visit, during which he is scheduled to take part in a business forum and hold meetings with the Chinese leadership.

Mishustin has begun his two-day official visit in Shanghai, where he will speak at the Russian-Chinese business forum. The event will be attended by heads of leading companies of Russia and China.

After that, the minister will visit Beijing. There, Mishustin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

During the talks, the officials will discuss topical issues of Russian-Chinese cooperation in trade and economy, with particular attention paid to partnership in industry, energy, transport infrastructure, and agriculture. The sides are planning to sign a number of bilateral agreements as a result of the talks.

