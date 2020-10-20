UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Progress Center Hiding Details Of New Methane-Powered Rocket Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Russian Progress Center Hiding Details of New Methane-Powered Rocket Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Russian SRC (space rocket center) Progress has not been releasing much detail on the new Russian carrier rocket powered by liquefied natural gas (methane) in order to protect the developers, SRC Progress General Director Dmitry Baranov told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, a 407 million-ruble ($5.2 million) contract was signed on the development of a rough design of the Amur-SPG medium-class rocket.

"This information has received a wide response in the media, there are discussions of this project on forums, we have gotten acquainted with various opinions.

In this regard, in order to maintain the effective rhythm of the work of the Progress SRC specialists, we have decided not to comment on the creation of the Amur-SPG launch vehicle until the rough design is finished," Baranov told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, the SRC Progress head told Sputnik that the center was working on a preliminary design of the Amur-SPG carrier rocket.

The new Amur-SPG rocket will have a first stage that could be reused up to ten times. In the reusable mode, the rocket will be able to launch 9.5 tonnes (metric tons) of cargo into low-Earth orbit from Russia's Vostochny spaceport.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle Progress Gas Media From Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan will become more powerful in coming day ..

5 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

8 hours ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

8 hours ago

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

8 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.