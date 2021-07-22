UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecutor General Says Russian Diplomats Under Threat In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Russian Prosecutor General Says Russian Diplomats Under Threat in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine are under constant threat, with Kiev failing to properly react to Moscow's requests for legal assistance over the continuing violence.

The prosecutor general remarks on these threats in its inter-state complaint against Ukraine with the European Court of Human Rights.

"The lives and health of Russian diplomats are under constant threat. Aggressive assailants break into buildings armed with axes, sticks, crowbars and other objects used as weapons; there have been cases where Russian diplomatic officials were beaten, threatened and insulted, buildings of Russian foreign missions attacked by people throwing paving stones, Molotov cocktails, smoke bombs and bottles containing liquid that is difficult to remove, CCTV cameras disabled, and diplomatic vehicles destroyed or damaged," the Russian prosecutors said in additional materials related tot the complaint.

The prosecutor general notes that 33 requests for legal assistance on these cases were sent to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine between 2015 and 2020, and none of them "has so far been properly granted."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened Vehicles Kiev 2015 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

13 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

18 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.