Russian Prosecutors Designate US-Based NGO Jamestown Foundation as Undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday it had designated the activities of the US-based non-governmental organization Jamestown Foundation as undesirable in Russia.

"After studying the materials received, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office decided to declare the activity of the foreign non-governmental organization Jamestown Foundation (JF, the United States) undesirable in Russia," it said.

The organization's activities pose a threat to the foundations of the Russian constitutional system and security, and efforts of its experts and analysts are aimed at inciting ethnic separatism in Russia's national republics, it said.

"The regions of the North Caucasus are a subject of its particular attention," it said.

The office said it had sent its decision to the Russian Justice Ministry.