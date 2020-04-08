UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecutors Designate US-Based NGO Jamestown Foundation As Undesirable In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

Russian Prosecutors Designate US-Based NGO Jamestown Foundation as Undesirable in Russia

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday it had designated the activities of the US-based non-governmental organization Jamestown Foundation as undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday it had designated the activities of the US-based non-governmental organization Jamestown Foundation as undesirable in Russia.

"After studying the materials received, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office decided to declare the activity of the foreign non-governmental organization Jamestown Foundation (JF, the United States) undesirable in Russia," it said.

The organization's activities pose a threat to the foundations of the Russian constitutional system and security, and efforts of its experts and analysts are aimed at inciting ethnic separatism in Russia's national republics, it said.

"The regions of the North Caucasus are a subject of its particular attention," it said.

The office said it had sent its decision to the Russian Justice Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia Jamestown United States

Recent Stories

Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million ..

27 minutes ago

Belgium announces 205 COVID-19 deaths

27 minutes ago

EU Considering Minsk's Request for Coronavirus Aid ..

2 minutes ago

Global trade will plunge by up to a third in 2020: ..

2 minutes ago

ECR receives over 200 complaints in last two weeks ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan health department hands over PPEs to d ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.