Russian, Qatari Foreign Ministers Discuss Libya, Syria In Phone Talks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed the situation in Libya and Syria in phone talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The parties have exchanged their views on the recent developments in the middle East with a focus on the situation in Libya and Syria. Moscow and Doha have expressed their mutual willingness to continue a regular dialogue in the interests of a comprehensive political settlement of these and other regional conflicts," the ministry said.

The parties stressed the importance of further coordinated steps, which are aimed at promoting the development of the whole complex of Russian-Qatari bilateral relations on the basis of the existing agreements achieved earlier at the highest level.

Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with the Assad government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), the defeat of which in Syria and Iraq was announced at the end of 2017.

As of now, the country's authorities have been primarily focusing on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis. Throughout the conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing military support to the Syrian government, humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the country.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, while the eastern one by Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Russia has repeatedly called on the Libyan parties to find ways to restore the country's integrity.

