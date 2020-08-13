Russian region orders mass vaccination against bubonic plague

The head of a remote Russian region on Thursday said that herders and other residents of two districts on the border with Mongolia should be vaccinated against bubonic plague

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The head of a remote Russian region on Thursday said that herders and other residents of two districts on the border with Mongolia should be vaccinated against bubonic plague.

The order was issued after Mongolia's health ministry said Wednesday that bubonic plague killed a man in the country's west.

It was the latest in a handful of cases to emerge there and in neighbouring China this year.

The leader of the Siberian region of Tuva, Sholban Kara-ool, said all residents of the region's two border districts, Ovyursky and Mongun-Taiginsky, should be inoculated.

The two districts are home to some 14,000 people.