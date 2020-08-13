UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Region Orders Mass Vaccination Against Bubonic Plague

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:06 PM

Russian region orders mass vaccination against bubonic plague

The head of a remote Russian region on Thursday said that herders and other residents of two districts on the border with Mongolia should be vaccinated against bubonic plague

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The head of a remote Russian region on Thursday said that herders and other residents of two districts on the border with Mongolia should be vaccinated against bubonic plague.

The order was issued after Mongolia's health ministry said Wednesday that bubonic plague killed a man in the country's west.

It was the latest in a handful of cases to emerge there and in neighbouring China this year.

The leader of the Siberian region of Tuva, Sholban Kara-ool, said all residents of the region's two border districts, Ovyursky and Mongun-Taiginsky, should be inoculated.

The two districts are home to some 14,000 people.

Related Topics

Russia China Man Mongolia Border All

Recent Stories

Greenpeace Alarmed Over Amazon Wildfires Reaching ..

5 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Decries Arson Attempt at ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab to be chief guest at I-Day m ..

5 minutes ago

All set to celebrate ID at University of Agricultu ..

5 minutes ago

Italy orders virus tests on Croatia, Greece, Malta ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab recommends two doctors for Tamgha i-Imtiaz

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.