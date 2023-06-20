Russian Security Service Detains Suspect Ukrainian Spy in Nalchik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A Ukrainian national has been detained in the southwestern Russian city of Nalchik over a suspicion that he had been collecting Russian defense-related information on behalf of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has intercepted the illegal activities of a 44-year-old Ukrainian national suspected of espionage in the city of Nalchik, Kabardino-Balkarian Republic," the FSB said in a statement.

The man was purportedly receiving tasks from the Ukrainian Security Service to collect and transfer military information to a foreign intelligence officer, the statement read. This data could have been used against Russia's security during the special military operation in Ukraine, the FSB added.

FSB investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code into espionage.