UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, UK Scientists To Work On Creating New Bio-Compatible Implants - Local Authorities

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Russian, UK Scientists to Work on Creating New Bio-Compatible Implants - Local Authorities

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Scientists from the Russia-based Perm National Research Polytechnic University has begun researching bio-compatible materials together with their colleagues at the UK-based Loughborough University to create cutting edge implants that resemble human tissue, the gubernatorial office of the Russian Perm Territory said on Wednesday.

Scientists will study the behavior and qualities of biomaterials created with additive technology, also known as 3D printing, as well as how well human and artificial tissue interact with each other.

"Scientists from Perm Polytechnic and Loughborough University began researching the creation of unique next-generation bio-compatible implants ... Perm Polytech will set up a world-class laboratory where researchers will study the mechanics of bio-compatible materials and devices.

Optimal structure and material composition will allow for creating unique implants resembling living human tissue," the office said in a statement.

The project is headed by a renowned scientist and Loughborough professor of mechanics of materials, Vadim Silberschmidt.

"Additive technology allows creating complex objects of various forms and composition, reproducing a structure of human organs ... living cells will perceive [implanted] objects as 'houses' and 'settle in' them," Silberschmidt said.

The scientists also plan to partner with the University of Zaragoza, Vienna University of Technology, University of Leicester and Polytechnic University of Milan.

The project will be financed with grant money from the Russian government. The financial support will last for three years and will amount to 90 million rubles ($1.2 million) in total.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Vienna Milan Perm Zaragoza Leicester Money From Government Million

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

41 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

58 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.