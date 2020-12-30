Russian, UK Scientists to Work on Creating New Bio-Compatible Implants - Local Authorities

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Scientists from the Russia-based Perm National Research Polytechnic University has begun researching bio-compatible materials together with their colleagues at the UK-based Loughborough University to create cutting edge implants that resemble human tissue, the gubernatorial office of the Russian Perm Territory said on Wednesday.

Scientists will study the behavior and qualities of biomaterials created with additive technology, also known as 3D printing, as well as how well human and artificial tissue interact with each other.

"Scientists from Perm Polytechnic and Loughborough University began researching the creation of unique next-generation bio-compatible implants ... Perm Polytech will set up a world-class laboratory where researchers will study the mechanics of bio-compatible materials and devices.

Optimal structure and material composition will allow for creating unique implants resembling living human tissue," the office said in a statement.

The project is headed by a renowned scientist and Loughborough professor of mechanics of materials, Vadim Silberschmidt.

"Additive technology allows creating complex objects of various forms and composition, reproducing a structure of human organs ... living cells will perceive [implanted] objects as 'houses' and 'settle in' them," Silberschmidt said.

The scientists also plan to partner with the University of Zaragoza, Vienna University of Technology, University of Leicester and Polytechnic University of Milan.

The project will be financed with grant money from the Russian government. The financial support will last for three years and will amount to 90 million rubles ($1.2 million) in total.