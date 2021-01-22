Russian Watchdog Says Social Networks Delete Calls on Minors to Take Part in Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Social networks have started removing calls on children to take part in unauthorized rallies, YouTube and VKontakte have deleted 50 percent of detected posts each, while TikTok has deleted 38 percent so far, the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the communications watchdog sent a request to the social media platforms, urging them to remove content with calls on minors to participate in the unauthorized protest events. Under the Russian legislation, the violators can face fines from 800,000 rubles ($10,850) to 4 million rubles.

"Under requests of the prosecutor general's office and following notifications by Roskomnadzor, social networks are removing the calls on children to participate in the illegal mass events.

By the morning of Friday, January 22, TikTok social network has deleted 38 percent of the information involving minors in illegal actions that are dangerous for their lives and health, out of the total volume of detected information," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

VKontake has deleted 50 percent of the illegal content, and Instagram has removed 17 percent so far, the watchdog continued.

"YouTube video platform has stopped disseminating 50 percent of the detected calls on the young generation to participate in illegal actions," Roskomnadzor continued.

The Russian watchdog did not provide any data related to Facebook and Twitter.