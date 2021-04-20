UrduPoint.com
Russians Arriving From Turkey, Tanzania To Take COVID-19 Test Twice - Watchdog

Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor ordered Russians arriving from Turkey and Tanzania to Russia before May 1 to take a COVID-19 test twice, the corresponding decree of the Russian chief state sanitary doctor was published on the official portal of legal information.

"Those arriving before May 1, 2021, inclusively, from the Republic of Turkey and the United Republic of Tanzania to the territory of the Russian Federation ... undergo a second laboratory test for COVID-19 using the PCR method within five days from the entry date," the document says.

After the result is received, it should be uploaded to the single portal of public services Gosuslugi.

The resolution comes into force on April 21.

More Stories From World

