Russians Banned From Residing in Pensions, Recreation Centers Until June 1 - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian citizens will be prohibited to book rooms and reside in pensions and recreation centers until June 1 over the COVID-19 pandemic, a decree of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishstin said in a decree.

"[I order to] temporarily suspend - from March 28, 2020, to June 1, 2020 - booking of rooms, receiving and housing [Russian] citizens in pensions, recreation centers as well as sanatorium and resort organizations," the decree said.