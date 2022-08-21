UrduPoint.com

Russians Detained In Albania Claim Being Photographers Of Abandoned Facilities - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russians Detained in Albania Claim Being Photographers of Abandoned Facilities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The Russian citizens detained in Albania for allegedly breaching a weapons factory in Gramsh told the police that they are photographers and bloggers who document abandoned military facilities, the Albanian Daily News portal reported on Sunday.

According to the news portal, the people in question are 33-year-old Svetlana Timofeyeva and 23-year-old Mikhail Zorin, who showed the police their blog, which apparently contained photos and videos of former Soviet military bases.

There was another young man with a Ukrainian passport among those detained, but thee broadcaster provided no other details on his identity.

The detained allegedly approached the facility on Saturday night but were detected by the military and started a fight with them.

Two Albanian officers were wounded after one of the intruders used some kind of a spray, the news portal reported.

The Russian embassy in Tirana told Sputnik that the country's authorities have not notified the diplomatic mission on the incident and it learned about the incident only from local media.

The health of injured military personnel has improved, which is suggested from a photo the Albanian defense minister, Niko Peleshi, tweeted from the hospital with the two smiling officers. Peleshi also thanked the officers for their willingness to sacrifice themselves in order to protect a strategic facility.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Elbasan judicial district in Albania has launched an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Russia Gramsh Elbasan Tirana Young Man Albania Albanian Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

9 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

18 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

18 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

18 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.