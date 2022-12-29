Russians Lost Hundreds of Millions of Rubles due to Fraudulent Calls From Ukraine - RaHDit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Ukraine's fraudulent call centers are still working against Russia, with losses of Russian citizens having amounted to hundreds of millions of rubles, a member of Russian hacker group RaHDit has told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Wednesday, RaHDit published information on its website NemeZida on over 70 Ukrainian soldiers and officers responsible for cyberdefense and hacking operations. RaHDit also published a list with thousands of Ukrainian hackers from two groups ” IT Army of Ukraine and Save UA ” earlier this week.

"Indeed, such call centers are still operating in Ukraine. They are not connected to the groups that we found about and published information about their participants. These are separate groups. One can say that these are organized criminal groups with a clear hierarchy, with very strong discipline, high fines, and, at the same time, these are paying good money for Ukrainians," the hacker said.

He added that many of these call centers are mostly operating from eastern Ukraine, the city of Dnipro in particular.

The hacker recalled that one of the call centers and equipment have been seized after Russian forces had entered the city of Berdyansk.

"The employees ran away, but the equipment and records remained, and it was possible to understand the scheme of how they worked. There were several schemes for working with 'clients,' one for each age category. Professional psychologists wrote them specifically for them. The people who call speak Russian very well: they have practically no accent, they speak Russian well, and they are well aware of Russian realities," the hacker said.

"Over a year, several centers have easily withdrawn more than 750 million rubles ($10.3 million) from the cards of gullible Russian citizens. The employees who make the calls work for a certain share. That is, the more money they extort from people, the more they get paid. Usually, they receive a salary once a week ” from $500 and more ” which is considered good money in Ukraine," the hacker said.