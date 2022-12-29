UrduPoint.com

Russians Lost Hundreds Of Millions Of Rubles Due To Fraudulent Calls From Ukraine - RaHDit

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Russians Lost Hundreds of Millions of Rubles due to Fraudulent Calls From Ukraine - RaHDit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Ukraine's fraudulent call centers are still working against Russia, with losses of Russian citizens having amounted to hundreds of millions of rubles, a member of Russian hacker group RaHDit has told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Wednesday, RaHDit published information on its website NemeZida on over 70 Ukrainian soldiers and officers responsible for cyberdefense and hacking operations. RaHDit also published a list with thousands of Ukrainian hackers from two groups ” IT Army of Ukraine and Save UA ” earlier this week.

"Indeed, such call centers are still operating in Ukraine. They are not connected to the groups that we found about and published information about their participants. These are separate groups. One can say that these are organized criminal groups with a clear hierarchy, with very strong discipline, high fines, and, at the same time, these are paying good money for Ukrainians," the hacker said.

He added that many of these call centers are mostly operating from eastern Ukraine, the city of Dnipro in particular.

The hacker recalled that one of the call centers and equipment have been seized after Russian forces had entered the city of Berdyansk.

"The employees ran away, but the equipment and records remained, and it was possible to understand the scheme of how they worked. There were several schemes for working with 'clients,' one for each age category. Professional psychologists wrote them specifically for them. The people who call speak Russian very well: they have practically no accent, they speak Russian well, and they are well aware of Russian realities," the hacker said.

"Over a year, several centers have easily withdrawn more than 750 million rubles ($10.3 million) from the cards of gullible Russian citizens. The employees who make the calls work for a certain share. That is, the more money they extort from people, the more they get paid. Usually, they receive a salary once a week ” from $500 and more ” which is considered good money in Ukraine," the hacker said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Same Berdyansk Money Criminals From Share Million Hacking

Recent Stories

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Ara ..

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Arab GDPs in 2021

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking s ..

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

4 hours ago
 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

4 hours ago
 Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

5 hours ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

5 hours ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.