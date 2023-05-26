In this digest, we will tell you how Russian scientists used quantum artificial intelligence to create drugs for the first time, what Russians take into account when forming an opinion about other people, and what the Moscow authorities have prepared for Children's Day celebrated on June 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how Russian scientists used quantum artificial intelligence to create drugs for the first time, what Russians take into account when forming an opinion about other people, and what the Moscow authorities have prepared for Children's Day celebrated on June 1.

An international team of scientists from the Russian Quantum Center (RQC) and Singaporean biotechnology company Gero has achieved a breakthrough in the field of medicinal chemistry, applying quantum machine learning algorithms to search for new chemical compounds with potential medicinal properties for the first time, the RQC told Sputnik.

The scientists have demonstrated how hybrid algorithms of what is known as quantum-classical machine learning can be successfully applied to the synthesis of new drug molecules.

During the experiment, both classical and quantum computers were used to recognize patterns that are responsible for useful chemical and medical properties in new chemical structures generated by the algorithm.

Though all of these structures have yet to be thoroughly explored in the lab, the work demonstrates the potential of quantum machine learning to accelerate developments in medicinal chemistry, biotechnology and healthcare, opening up new horizons for the rapid development of effective medicines, the RCC said.

DO NOT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER

When meeting new people, more than half of Russians first of all pay attention to their appearance and neatness, according to a fresh poll jointly conducted by the Citydrive car rental service and the A2:Research analytical agency.

"More than half of the respondents (51%), when meeting a person, first of all pay attention to the appearance and neatness of the interlocutor, 28% observe the behavior of a person in the first hours of meeting, 21% look at how a person presents themselves, exactly the same number of people take note of the transportation in which a new acquaintance gets around," the study said.

When asked about the characteristics that can affect the impression they form of a person who arrives in a car, first of all, respondents pointed to the cost of the car (31%), the cleanliness and condition of the car (25%), the newness of the car (23%), the brand and model (17%), and its appearance (16%).

Additionally, 39% of Russians are sure that a stylish car makes its owner look sexy. Almost 20% of respondents are convinced that there are "female" and "male" cars that are suitable or not suitable for women or men. However, the opinion that a stylish car can make a person more attractive was questioned by almost a quarter of respondents.

Moscow's first children's arts festival, dubbed "Sky," and an inclusive picnic will be held in the Russian capital's Gorky Park and in the Tsaritsyno museum-reserve to mark Children's Day, the portal of the mayor and government of Moscow said on Friday.

"From June 3-4, Gorky Park will host the Sky Children's Art Festival in Moscow dedicated to Children's Day. About 70 events will be held at seven venues," the portal said in a statement.

Guests will enjoy a theatrical and musical show, performances by inclusive and children's theaters, an exhibition of picture books, workshops, a carnival, as well as lessons in plastic arts and vocal skills as part of the festival.

The park will host a lecture hall and a science playground with a program dedicated to the Decade of Science and Technology in Russia. Guests will see physical and chemical experiments, learn about scientific discoveries and modern technologies.

Additionally, a picnic that is inclusive of children with disabilities will be held in the meadow near the Tsaritsyno Grand Palace on May 27, the statement read. Guest will be able to visit tents hosting classes non-stop. There will be various workshops on ceramics, making windmills, origami and much more.