UrduPoint.com

Russians Take Into Account When Forming An Opinion About Other People

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Russians take into account when forming an opinion about other people

In this digest, we will tell you how Russian scientists used quantum artificial intelligence to create drugs for the first time, what Russians take into account when forming an opinion about other people, and what the Moscow authorities have prepared for Children's Day celebrated on June 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how Russian scientists used quantum artificial intelligence to create drugs for the first time, what Russians take into account when forming an opinion about other people, and what the Moscow authorities have prepared for Children's Day celebrated on June 1.

An international team of scientists from the Russian Quantum Center (RQC) and Singaporean biotechnology company Gero has achieved a breakthrough in the field of medicinal chemistry, applying quantum machine learning algorithms to search for new chemical compounds with potential medicinal properties for the first time, the RQC told Sputnik.

The scientists have demonstrated how hybrid algorithms of what is known as quantum-classical machine learning can be successfully applied to the synthesis of new drug molecules.

During the experiment, both classical and quantum computers were used to recognize patterns that are responsible for useful chemical and medical properties in new chemical structures generated by the algorithm.

Though all of these structures have yet to be thoroughly explored in the lab, the work demonstrates the potential of quantum machine learning to accelerate developments in medicinal chemistry, biotechnology and healthcare, opening up new horizons for the rapid development of effective medicines, the RCC said.

DO NOT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER

When meeting new people, more than half of Russians first of all pay attention to their appearance and neatness, according to a fresh poll jointly conducted by the Citydrive car rental service and the A2:Research analytical agency.

"More than half of the respondents (51%), when meeting a person, first of all pay attention to the appearance and neatness of the interlocutor, 28% observe the behavior of a person in the first hours of meeting, 21% look at how a person presents themselves, exactly the same number of people take note of the transportation in which a new acquaintance gets around," the study said.

When asked about the characteristics that can affect the impression they form of a person who arrives in a car, first of all, respondents pointed to the cost of the car (31%), the cleanliness and condition of the car (25%), the newness of the car (23%), the brand and model (17%), and its appearance (16%).

Additionally, 39% of Russians are sure that a stylish car makes its owner look sexy. Almost 20% of respondents are convinced that there are "female" and "male" cars that are suitable or not suitable for women or men. However, the opinion that a stylish car can make a person more attractive was questioned by almost a quarter of respondents.

Moscow's first children's arts festival, dubbed "Sky," and an inclusive picnic will be held in the Russian capital's Gorky Park and in the Tsaritsyno museum-reserve to mark Children's Day, the portal of the mayor and government of Moscow said on Friday.

"From June 3-4, Gorky Park will host the Sky Children's Art Festival in Moscow dedicated to Children's Day. About 70 events will be held at seven venues," the portal said in a statement.

Guests will enjoy a theatrical and musical show, performances by inclusive and children's theaters, an exhibition of picture books, workshops, a carnival, as well as lessons in plastic arts and vocal skills as part of the festival.

The park will host a lecture hall and a science playground with a program dedicated to the Decade of Science and Technology in Russia. Guests will see physical and chemical experiments, learn about scientific discoveries and modern technologies.

Additionally, a picnic that is inclusive of children with disabilities will be held in the meadow near the Tsaritsyno Grand Palace on May 27, the statement read. Guest will be able to visit tents hosting classes non-stop. There will be various workshops on ceramics, making windmills, origami and much more.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Drugs Company Visit Car Male Same May June Women All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Share in EU Exports Peaks in March to 1. ..

Ukraine's Share in EU Exports Peaks in March to 1.7% After Disruptions - Eurosta ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada S ..

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti meets Caretaker C ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Reaffirms Moscow's Readiness for Dialogue on ..

Putin Reaffirms Moscow's Readiness for Dialogue on Ukraine During Talk With Lula ..

2 minutes ago
 McCarthy Says Negotiators Made 'Progress' in Debt ..

McCarthy Says Negotiators Made 'Progress' in Debt Ceiling Talks Yesterday - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 Moratorium on Sanctions-Related Currency Violation ..

Moratorium on Sanctions-Related Currency Violations to Be Extended for Two Years ..

5 minutes ago
 Former MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad parts ways with ..

Former MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad parts ways with PTI

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.