Russia's 1st Serial Il-96-400M Wide-Body Passenger Aircraft To Be Built In 2023 - Producer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:40 AM

Russia's 1st Serial Il-96-400M Wide-Body Passenger Aircraft to Be Built in 2023 - Producer

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia's Ilyushin Aviation Complex will start in 2021 test flights of Il-96-400M newest wide-body passenger aircraft, and the first mass-produced Il-96-400M will see the world in 2023, Ilyushin CEO Yury Grudinin told Sputnik ahead of the 5th Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum.

"We currently continue designing the first prototype aircraft and at the same time launching its production. Aggregate assembling of the first prototype is underway. Test flights are planned for 2021. We plan to build the first mass-produced aircraft in 2023," Grudinin said.

Il-96-400M is a wide-body long-range airliner created on the basis of Il-96 aircraft. Transport capabilities will be increased as a longer fuselage and more powerful engines will be introduced.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 will be held from June 25 to June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow. As of now, 62 nations have confirmed their participation in the event.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

