UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Acting Economic Development Minister To Attend Davos Forum

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russia's Acting Economic Development Minister to Attend Davos Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia's acting economic development minister, Maxim Oreshkin, will attend a gathering of top policymakers and bankers in the Swiss town of Davos next week, the ministry said Friday.

Oreshkin will be present at the World Economic Forum on January 22-24.

The 50th edition of the world's most prominent economic forum begins on Tuesday.

Oreshkin told reporters on Wednesday that he planned to meet with counterparts from France, Switzerland, Turkey and the EU commissioner for trade.

This was hours before Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced his government was stepping down. HIs successor, Mikhail Mishustin, is expected to pick a new team soon.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Turkey France Switzerland January From Government Top

Recent Stories

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

7 minutes ago

Quake Sequence Forces 20,000 Puerto Ricans to Flee ..

7 minutes ago

Amnesty Says Did Not Receive Suspected Russian Cyb ..

7 minutes ago

World's shortest man dies in Nepal at 27

7 minutes ago

UN chief calls on Haiti to 'resist escalation' 10 ..

7 minutes ago

Africa Cup of Nations change a 'catastrophe' for K ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.