MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia's acting economic development minister, Maxim Oreshkin, will attend a gathering of top policymakers and bankers in the Swiss town of Davos next week, the ministry said Friday.

Oreshkin will be present at the World Economic Forum on January 22-24.

The 50th edition of the world's most prominent economic forum begins on Tuesday.

Oreshkin told reporters on Wednesday that he planned to meet with counterparts from France, Switzerland, Turkey and the EU commissioner for trade.

This was hours before Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced his government was stepping down. HIs successor, Mikhail Mishustin, is expected to pick a new team soon.