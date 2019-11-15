Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the UK prime minister's international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser, David Quarrey, on Friday discussed the settlement of the Middle Eastern conflicts, including those in Libya and Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the UK prime minister 's international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser, David Quarrey, on Friday discussed the settlement of the middle Eastern conflicts, including those in Libya and Yemen , the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed topical issues of the current situation in the Middle East and North Africa, with a focus on the task of effective international assistance to the settlement of the Libyan, Yemeni and other regional conflicts," the ministry said in a statement.

The situation in Libya, which has been suffering from unrest since 2011, deteriorated in April when the Libyan National Army began an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. The latter swiftly announced a counteroperation.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, has been fighting the Houthi movement for over four years now. The conflict in Yemen has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the 24-million-strong population currently in need of aid and protection.