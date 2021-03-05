UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Coronavirus Immunization Program Should Be Largely Completed By Fall - Mishustin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russia's Coronavirus Immunization Program Should Be Largely Completed by Fall - Mishustin

NOVOSIBIRSK REGION (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed the belief on Friday that the bulk of the national coronavirus immunization program should be implemented by the fall.

"I am confident that we should certainly complete the bulk of the mass vaccination by the fall," Mishustin said during his visit to the Vector research center, which developed the EpiVacCorona vaccine.

The prime minister pointed to the need to scale up vaccine production.

"It is highly important to do it quicker. People need this. I know that Vector has made much effort. I hope we will secure ... a significant level of industrial production in the near future in order to complete mass vaccination before the next wave, no matter when it comes," Mishustin went on to say.

Vector chief Rinat Maksyutov announced that the research center would soon present an updated development strategy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ECP calls meeting to review allegations of PM Imra ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 52 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

26 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 5, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

11 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.