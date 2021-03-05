(@FahadShabbir)

NOVOSIBIRSK REGION (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed the belief on Friday that the bulk of the national coronavirus immunization program should be implemented by the fall.

"I am confident that we should certainly complete the bulk of the mass vaccination by the fall," Mishustin said during his visit to the Vector research center, which developed the EpiVacCorona vaccine.

The prime minister pointed to the need to scale up vaccine production.

"It is highly important to do it quicker. People need this. I know that Vector has made much effort. I hope we will secure ... a significant level of industrial production in the near future in order to complete mass vaccination before the next wave, no matter when it comes," Mishustin went on to say.

Vector chief Rinat Maksyutov announced that the research center would soon present an updated development strategy.