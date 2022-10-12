UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Ukraine's Military Intel Behind Terrorist Attack On Crimean Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Russia's FSB Says Ukraine's Military Intel Behind Terrorist Attack on Crimean bridge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"It has been established that the organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, its head Kyrylo Budanov, employees and agents," the FSB said in a statement.

The explosive device was camouflaged in rolls with a construction polyethylene film and was shipped from the seaport of Odesa to Bulgaria's Ruse in early August.

Three Ukrainian citizens, two Georgian citizens and an Armenian citizen ere involved in organizing the transportation of cargo from Bulgaria to the Georgian port of Poti and then to Armenia, the statement read, adding that citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia are detained as part of the probe.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Film And Movies Ukraine Russia Ruse Armenia Poti Bulgaria August From

Recent Stories

Putin to Meet With Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikist ..

Putin to Meet With Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan on Thursday - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Putin to Discuss Israel-Palestine Dialogue With Ab ..

Putin to Discuss Israel-Palestine Dialogue With Abbas - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Expects Erdogan to Inform Putin of Turkey' ..

Kremlin Expects Erdogan to Inform Putin of Turkey's Proposal on Ukraine

1 minute ago
 CIS Summit in Astana to Focus on Trade Relations - ..

CIS Summit in Astana to Focus on Trade Relations - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Security Concerns May Add to Energy Market Volatil ..

Security Concerns May Add to Energy Market Volatility - African Energy Chamber

1 minute ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize 2nd Food Fest on Nov 11

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.