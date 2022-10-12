(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"It has been established that the organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, its head Kyrylo Budanov, employees and agents," the FSB said in a statement.

The explosive device was camouflaged in rolls with a construction polyethylene film and was shipped from the seaport of Odesa to Bulgaria's Ruse in early August.

Three Ukrainian citizens, two Georgian citizens and an Armenian citizen ere involved in organizing the transportation of cargo from Bulgaria to the Georgian port of Poti and then to Armenia, the statement read, adding that citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia are detained as part of the probe.