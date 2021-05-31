UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Refutes Claims Moscow Not Interested In Dialogue With EU

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:46 PM

Russia's Lavrov Refutes Claims Moscow Not Interested in Dialogue With EU

Russia has repeatedly expressed readiness to engage constructively with the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, while commenting on claims that Moscow is not interested in dialogue with Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia has repeatedly expressed readiness to engage constructively with the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, while commenting on claims that Moscow is not interested in dialogue with Brussels.

"It is not very clear to us what motivates those who claim that Russia is not interested in dialogue. This is not true. We have repeatedly said that we are open to constructive interaction with the European Union but, of course, on the principles of equal rights and mutual respect," Lavrov said at a conference on EU-Russia relations.

The minister noted that despite the current crisis, there were a number of areas, in which Moscow-Brussels cooperation was very relevant, including healthcare, energy, science and technology, as well as climate change.

"Common cross-border challenges and threats, international terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime still persist. There is a need for further joint work on a range of international issues, such as the middle East settlement, the Iran nuclear dossier, strategic stability," Lavrov added.

The diplomat further noted that in order to improve relations, the comparative advantages of coexistence on one continent, which is the engine of global economic growth, should be used to maximum effect.

"It is possible to start with small things, such as establishing sustainable interaction between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union.

We have been urging our European partners to do this for a long time now," he explained.

The conference began earlier in the day, with Lavrov participating in its opening ceremony together with his Portuguese counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva, who is currently on a visit to Moscow.

During a bilateral meeting with the Portuguese diplomat, Lavrov noted that the visit had a multilateral dimension, as it was taking place at a time when Portugal held the presidency of the European Union.

"We have just participated in the opening of a conference on relations between our country and the EU. From the assessments that have been given, it is clear that there is a lot of work to be done here in order to normalize the situation, and we appreciate your interest in this. We reciprocate your interest," Lavrov said.

Santos Silva, in turn, said that despite the EU's foreign policy, activities were carried out by the mechanisms and apparatus of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, the EU presidency also had a number of important dossiers in the area, including issues around the economy, international trade and regional issues in the Balkans, which would be touched upon during the Monday's meeting.

Related Topics

Technology Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear European Union Visit Brussels Santos Portugal Middle East From

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Secure Systems Research Centre joins Li ..

51 minutes ago

DLD calls on developers to pay property registrati ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 31 fines for violations of CO ..

1 hour ago

Nigeria: Mass kidnappings shock the world

27 seconds ago

Chauhan's baseless allegation aims at impeding acc ..

29 seconds ago

Chief Minister inaugurates 'Khidmat Ap Ki Dehleez ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.