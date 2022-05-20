UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Says Unacceptable France Dictates To Mali With Whom To Cooperate

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Russia's Lavrov Says Unacceptable France Dictates to Mali With Whom to Cooperate

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday described as unacceptable France's attempts to dictate to Mali with whom the country is allowed to cooperate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday described as unacceptable France's attempts to dictate to Mali with whom the country is allowed to cooperate.

"Our French colleagues are now trying to dictate to Mali with whom it (Mali) is allowed to communicate and with whom it is forbidden. This is unacceptable and does not go well with neither the French Republic nor French manners," Lavrov told a joint press conference after a meeting with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

The Russian minister urged Western counterparts to negotiate in the spirit of mutual respect.

"We are ready to discuss any international affairs with our Western colleagues - the French and others. However, under one condition: we will do so in a civilized manner, based on respect for each other's interests, and, most importantly, based on respect for each region and nation to choose their partners freely, without any dictate," Lavrov said referring to the French-Malian relations.

The relations between France and Mali soured due to disagreements of Paris with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover. On February 17, 2022, France and its allies, which founded the French-led military task force Takuba in 2014 to advise and assist the Malian military in their fight against terrorism in the Sahel, began a joint troop pullout from Mali.

Earlier in May, the Malian transitional authorities announced their decision to break off the defense cooperation with France. Paris, in turn, considered the unilateral decision of the Malian authorities to be unfounded.

The Malian authorities have also accused France of involvement in the mass killings of locals after unearthing a burial site near a former French base. Earlier on Tuesday, the ruling Malian military bloc accused "a Western nation" of an attempted coup.

Related Topics

Russia France Paris Mali SITE February May From Government

Recent Stories

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

1 minute ago
 Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely to persist in isola ..

Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely to persist in isolated places ;PMD

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz removes chairman, con ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz removes chairman, controller BISE over examination ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Needs More High-Precision Rockets, Drone S ..

Ukraine Needs More High-Precision Rockets, Drone Systems - Zelenskyy's Aide

1 minute ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Paid Coupon on Eurobonds ..

Russian Finance Ministry Paid Coupon on Eurobonds Maturing in 2026, 2036 in Doll ..

1 minute ago
 Govt's focal point is to serve humanity: CM

Govt's focal point is to serve humanity: CM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.