MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedu Andargachew, in Moscow on Tuesday.

Andargachew, accompanied by Ethiopian Defense Minister Lemma Megersa, arrived in Moscow on Monday.

The two foreign ministers will discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

The meeting will take place amid preparations for the first ever Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 24.