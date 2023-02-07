Russian national Yury Martyshev, who served more than five years in a US prison on charges of computer hacking, will be transferred from the United States and arrive back to Russia by Thursday, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russian national Yury Martyshev, who served more than five years in a US prison on charges of computer hacking, will be transferred from the United States and arrive back to Russia by Thursday, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Today we expect that Yuri will be transferred from the detention facility in Lumpkin, Georgia, and that he will be ultimately put to the flight to Doha, Qatar with the expected arrival to Moscow on Thursday of this week," Tarasov said.

Martyshev is then expected be transferred from the US to Doha on Wednesday, he added.

"The US government has made those decisions and purchased tickets for those flights. We do not have any input as to how it is done. I just assume that that this is the best scenario that they were able to come up with," Tarasov said.

Martyshev is very excited to come back to Russia and be reunited with his family, the lawyer added.