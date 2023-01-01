BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matvienko said on Sunday that she conveyed the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Brazilian president and confirmed that his visit is expected in Moscow.

Matvienko headed Russia's delegation at the inauguration ceremony of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday.

"I delivered a written message from the President of the Russian Federation to the deeply respected President of Brazil and also confirmed that we are expecting him in Moscow when his schedule allows," she said.

On Saturday, Lula held meetings with the heads of Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Matvientko also met with Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa and Speaker of the Mozambican parliament Esperanca Bias on Saturday.