Russia's Medvedev Discusses Bilateral Relations With Vietnamese President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, discussed the development of bilateral relations at a meeting Wednesday with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Medvedev greeted the Vietnamese leader warmly and recalled their cooperation when they both served as prime ministers.

"Now you are working as president, but you continue to contribute to the development of Russian-Vietnamese cooperation, strategic partnership. The world has changed since then.

We are glad to see you," Medvedev added.

The Vietnamese president, in turn, stressed that cooperation between Russia and Vietnam is increasing in all areas.

"We, of course, maintain a multi-vector foreign policy, but at the same time Russia occupies a special priority place. We always consider Russia as one of our priorities, the most important strategic partner of Vietnam," he said.

He also noted the contribution that Medvedev made to the development of bilateral relations.

