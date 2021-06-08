(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, proposed on Tuesday developing regulatory measures in the field of artificial intelligence, including unmanned vehicles, for the BRICS bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, proposed on Tuesday developing regulatory measures in the field of artificial intelligence, including unmanned vehicles, for the BRICS bloc.

"We need to think about preparing a document for the BRICS member states on cooperation in this area because there is no such thing so far," Medvedev said at a meeting on the protection of Russian national interests in the development of artificial intelligence.

He added that this document could include regulations on unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence in medicine and healthcare.

European countries do not pay enough attention to this issue and in some cases refrain from inviting other countries to these discussions, so BRICS countries can do that by themselves, Medvedev said.

BRICS is a group of five developing countries, comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, whose aims are to strengthen mutual trade, create an environment conducive to investment, and coordinate the state's macroeconomic policies, among other goals.