MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Russian space agency Roscosmos needs 1 trillion rubles ($15 billion) to give a boost to the development of new spaceships and a nuclear-powered space tug, the company's chief, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Saturday, adding that these funds could be accessed if Russia issued "investment money" that will offset the value of the assets frozen abroad.

"If Roscosmos gets just 1 trillion rubles out of this amount for a certain period, it will be a substantial boost for all of our crucial programs," Rogozin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

He noted that this would kick-start the development of a new transportation system, nuclear-powered space tug Zeus.

Rogozin believes that Russia could issue "its own investment money," something that he dubbed "the equivalent of money that is locked up and does not work in the economy" to support the industries and their promising projects.

"I believe that we have a huge reserve, (but) now this money from our foreign exchange fund should not be introduced into the economy in general, should not be given out to people, provoking inflation. No, there will be no inflation, because this money will be liquid, there will be technology behind it, factories, new industries and unique breakthrough inventions," Rogozin said.