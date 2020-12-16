Russian private medical company Invitro says a quarter of its COVID-19 antibody tests in Russia has come back positive, and in the regions of Siberia and Ural the average daily number has been surpassing 50 percent since mid-November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian private medical company Invitro says a quarter of its COVID-19 antibody tests in Russia has come back positive, and in the regions of Siberia and Ural the average daily number has been surpassing 50 percent since mid-November.

"Starting mid-November, the average daily number of patients with positive tests for the class G (IgG) antibodies for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus disease in Russia's Siberian and Ural Federal Districts has been exceeding 50 percent," Invitro said in a statement.

According to the company, the highest daily average in Siberia has been detected in the city of Novosibirsk, 62 percent, while in Ural it is Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk with 57 percent each.

"Altogether, we have performed over 1.23 million tests by now, and the accrued total number of positive results across Russia is 25.1 percent," the company stated.

In Moscow and St. Petersburg, the daily average for the last month is 30 and 38 percent, respectively.

"The growth of positive class IgG antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 indeed demonstrates a robust herd immunity in those regions' populations, resistant to the novel coronavirus disease," Andrey Pozdnyakov, the chief of medicine for Invitro-Siberia, said.

Per the official data, Russia has confirmed a total of over 2.7 million cases, including 47,968 fatalities.