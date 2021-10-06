UrduPoint.com

Russia's St. Petersburg To Host International Arctic Forum In April- Deputy Prime Minister

Russia's St. Petersburg to Host International Arctic Forum in April- Deputy Prime Minister

Russia's St. Petersburg will host the International Arctic Forum from April 11-13, 2022, President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russia's St. Petersburg will host the International Arctic Forum from April 11-13, 2022, President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said on Wednesday.

"The International Arctic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from April 11-13, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to participate in the forum," Ttutnev told the upper chamber of the parliament.

