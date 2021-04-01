Russia's St. Petersburg will on April 8 host a Japan-St. Petersburg tourism forum, which will gather city authorities and tourist companies from across Russia and Japan to discuss perspectives of restoring the post-COVID tourist flow, deputy chairman of St. Petersburg's committee on external relations Vyacheslav Kalganov announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russia's St. Petersburg will on April 8 host a Japan-St. Petersburg tourism forum, which will gather city authorities and tourist companies from across Russia and Japan to discuss perspectives of restoring the post-COVID tourist flow, deputy chairman of St. Petersburg's committee on external relations Vyacheslav Kalganov announced on Wednesday.

"The forum is scheduled to take place on April 8 and it will held in a mixed format: the offline guests will gather in St. Petersburg. Russian tour operators, guests from other cities of Russia will be meeting live and participants from Japan will partake in the event in an online format," Kalganov explained.

According to the city official, Japanese tour operators will be briefed about highlights of St. Petersburg's hospitality industry and the city's tourist sights.

He assured that the participants of the forum would be able to obtain relevant information about the epidemiological situation in the northern Russian city and measures taken by the city authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We also will talk about aspects and algorithms of obtaining electronic visas to the Leningrad region. Therefore, we invited diplomats of the Russian embassy in Japan to participate," he added.

The head of the Japanese Center in St. Petersburg Akihiko Sathae hailed the upcoming event, noting that over 100 participants form 44 Japanese companies have already registered to participate.

Vice Consul of the Consulate General of Japan in St. Petersburg Etsuk Simoda announced that the second part of the forum that was intended to promote the Russian tourism to Japan was likely to be held in the second half of June.