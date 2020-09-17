UrduPoint.com
Russia's Vector Says COVID-19 Vaccine Provides Immunity Lasting at Least Six Months

The vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Russia's research center Vector does not provide life-long immunity, but guarantees immunity that will last at least six months, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Russia's research center Vector does not provide life-long immunity, but guarantees immunity that will last at least six months, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Thursday.

"This vaccine does not provide life-long immunity, and this is fine, as we do not introduce any changes [in our system] that will last forever ... We can now say for sure that the immunity created by this vaccine is enough for at least six months," Alexander Ryzhikov said in a live-stream on Instagram.

One can be revaccinated safely, the expert assured.

