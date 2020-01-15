UrduPoint.com
Rwanda Urges Polluter Countries To Agree On Loss, Damage Mechanism - Minister

Wed 15th January 2020

Rwanda Urges Polluter Countries to Agree on Loss, Damage Mechanism - Minister

The countries whose activities have the biggest effect of exacerbating climate change should agree to the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage in order to help most vulnerable countries in dealing with the consequences of global warming, Rwandan Minister of Environment Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya told Sputnik on Wednesday

The COP25 conference has ended without any agreement reached on the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage, specifically designed by the United Nations to address the issues associated with the effects of climate change and helping the countries most vulnerable to global warming.

"We are being victims of climate change which we have not caused. They should pay for mitigating climate change in our countries, but they are not.

The mitigation of climate change needs cooperation and mutual funding. The most polluting countries should finance most vulnerable countries to climate who are not polluting, to mitigate those challenges we are facing. Rwanda should be compensated because we are being victimized by the most polluting countries," Mujawamariya said on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit, held in Abu Dhabi.

The World Future Energy Summit, which started on Monday as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, is devoted to discussing the transition to the sustainable forms of energy as well as waste and water management. Many foreign leaders are taking part in the event, which will run through Thursday.

