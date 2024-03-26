S. Korea's Retail Sale Grows In February
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) South Korea's retail sale grew in double figures last month due to higher food demand ahead of the Lunar New Year's holiday, government data showed Tuesday.
The combined revenue among major offline and online retailers advanced 13.7 percent in February compared with the same month of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Revenue for online retailers jumped 15.7 percent last month, keeping a double-digit growth for the sixth consecutive month.
Sales by offline retailers expanded 11.
5 percent in February on a yearly basis after sliding 0.3 percent in the previous month.
The Lunar New Year's holiday fell in February this year, boosting food demand both online and offline.
Food demand in cyberspace surged 36.2 percent, while online demand for daily necessities and other services such as travel and cultural performance increased in double digits.
Food sale in offline stores jumped 20.8 percent, while offline demand for clothes, sports times, daily necessities and other services gained in single digits.
Recent Stories
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
More Stories From World
-
Most New Zealand home buyers consider natural hazard risks: report4 minutes ago
-
Top seed Swiatek exits Miami with Gauff after upsets4 minutes ago
-
S. Koreans see conservative-liberal conflict as most serious4 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index up at midday Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
Some 2,000 delegates to attend Boao Forum for Asia4 minutes ago
-
China says issued 'strong' complaint over Western hacking claims5 minutes ago
-
Energy transition key to Asia's green development: report5 minutes ago
-
Asian economy forecast to grow 4.5 pct in 2024: report5 minutes ago
-
Nets out-muscle Raptors to snap six-game losing streak15 minutes ago
-
Singapore's manufacturing output up 3.8 pct in February15 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's domestic visitors up 16.1 pct on year in Q4 202315 minutes ago
-
Olympics tech firm Atos posts huge loss but says Games unaffected24 minutes ago