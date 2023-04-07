Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Saakashvili Urges US, Western Countries To Do Everything Possible To Save His Life

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Saakashvili Urges US, Western Countries to Do Everything Possible to Save His Life

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently imprisoned, called on the United States and other Western countries to do everything possible to save his life, as he will die without medical treatment abroad.

"It is also increasingly apparent that I will die soon if I don't receive proper medical care outside of the country. I continue to call on the U.S. and the international community to do what they can to save my life," Saakashvili said in his letter to Politico, calling for exerting diplomatic pressure on the Georgian government and imposing economic sanctions against the founder of the country's ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

The ex-Georgian president also said that without foreign help the human rights situation will continue to deteriorate in Georgia.

"Without the help of Congress and the Biden administration, alongside the EU and U.

K. parliaments, the current government will continue to turn a blind eye not only to democracy but the rule of law, and the fundamental pillars of human rights will continue to erode in Georgia," he said.

Saakashvili also thanked US senators Jeanne Shaheen and Dick Durbin, who requested to visit him in prison while they were visiting Georgia in February.

Saakashvili is a dual Georgian-Ukrainian citizen. In Georgia, he was sentenced in absentia to six years for involvement in the murder of a banker and an assault on a lawmaker. On October 1, the politician returned to Georgia and was immediately arrested. The Georgian prosecution revealed that Saakashvili entered the country illegally by crossing the border in a trailer carrying dairy products.

Saakashvili considers himself a political prisoner, and went on a hunger strike in October that lasted 50 days.

Related Topics

Murder Prisoner Democracy Visit Georgia United States February October Border Congress Government

Recent Stories

Justice Athar Minallah's Ruling: Suo Motu on Punja ..

Justice Athar Minallah's Ruling: Suo Motu on Punjab and KP Elections Dismissed b ..

9 minutes ago
 Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

48 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

2 hours ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

3 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.