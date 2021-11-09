UrduPoint.com

Saint Petersburg Imposes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination For Citizens Over 60 Years Old

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:56 PM

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Saint Petersburg is making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for senior citizens who are over 60 years old and people with chronic diseases, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor' in Saint Petersburg, Natalia Bashketova, said on Tuesday.

"(Make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for) persons aged 60 years and older, for persons with chronic diseases, including diseases of the broncho-pulmonary system, cardiovascular system, endocrine system (diabetes, obesity)," Bashketova said, as quoted by Rospotrebnadzor.

More Stories From World

