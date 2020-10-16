Salvador Parliament Recognizes Human Right to Water As Public Good

The Salvador Parliament has adopted a constitutional reform to recognize human right to water as a public good and protect it from possible privatization, the Salvador Legislative Assembly said

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Salvador Parliament has adopted a constitutional reform to recognize human right to water as a public good and protect it from possible privatization, the Salvador Legislative Assembly said.

The proposal for the country's General Water Law to protect water as a public good has been under public discussion for many years with the participation of social organizations and civil society .

"With 77 votes on the screen and one by a raised hand the plenary session endorses decision ��54 of the Legislative Assembly Commission in favor and with this a constitutional reform agreement is issued to articles 2 and 69 involving the human right to water and its sanitation", the legislative assembly tweeted on Thursday.

This measure was adopted a few days after Salvador President� Nayib Bukele appointed Frederick Benitez, the former head of the National Administration of Aqueducts and Sewers, as Presidential Commissioner for Water to manage projects related to water and other sub-sectors involved in it.

The newly approved decision states that water is a public good that is available to all the Salvador citizens. It prohibits the privatization of the administration of water resources.

The reform requires legislative approval by at least 56 of 84 votes in parliament and should be ratified during the 2021-2024 legislative session.