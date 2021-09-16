UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Signs Agreements With Pfizer, AstraZeneca On Foundation Of Research Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

Saudi Arabia Signs Agreements With Pfizer, AstraZeneca on Foundation of Research Centers

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed memoranda of understanding with Pfizer and AstraZeneca pharmaceutical companies on the establishment of clinical research centers and investment facilitation, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The first agreement was concluded between the King Abdullah International Center for Medical Research (KAIMRC), the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Pfizer; while the second one between the KAIMRC, the Ministry of Investment, and AstraZeneca. Both memoranda were signed as part of the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit.

Additionally, the KAIMRC also signed an agreement with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

The summit is running from September 14-16 and has attracted experts specializing in biomedicine, medical research, and pharmacy to focus on the role of biotechnologies in medicine.

