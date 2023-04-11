Saudi Arabia, Turkey Hold Political Discussions for First Time in Years - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The deputy foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Turkey met in Riyadh to hold a round of political consultations for the first time in many years, the Saudi state media reported on Monday.

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji received his Turkish counterpart, Ambassador Burak Akcapar, and the accompanying delegation at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The parties discussed "ways to enhance cooperation in various fields" as well as "key regional and international issues of common concern," the agency said.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey's relations had been virtually non-existent after Turkey supported Qatar in an ongoing diplomatic dispute with Riyadh and Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Since 2021, however, there has been a thaw in the relations between the two countries with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paying an official visit to Riyadh in 2022, for the first time in five years.