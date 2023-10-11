Open Menu

Saudi Foreign Minister Receives Telephone Call From Canadian Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Saudi Foreign Minister receives telephone call from Canadian Counterpart

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call on Tuesday from Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

During the call, the two ministers discussed the developments in Gaza and its surroundings, emphasizing the need to work on de-escalating tension and halting the escalation of the ongoing conflict in that region.

Both sides discussed the importance of international cooperation to mitigate the repercussions of the crisis, contributing to the preservation of international peace and security. They also stressed the significance of considering the humanitarian aspect and protecting civilians while seeking a fair and comprehensive solution to the crisis.

Related Topics

Gaza Saudi From

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

4 minutes ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

27 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

41 minutes ago
 ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election ..

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct

56 minutes ago
 President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

1 hour ago
Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

1 hour ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC elections

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Climate change main culprit for hot South American ..

Climate change main culprit for hot South American winter

13 hours ago

More Stories From World