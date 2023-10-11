Saudi Foreign Minister receives telephone call from Canadian Counterpart

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call on Tuesday from Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

During the call, the two ministers discussed the developments in Gaza and its surroundings, emphasizing the need to work on de-escalating tension and halting the escalation of the ongoing conflict in that region.

Both sides discussed the importance of international cooperation to mitigate the repercussions of the crisis, contributing to the preservation of international peace and security. They also stressed the significance of considering the humanitarian aspect and protecting civilians while seeking a fair and comprehensive solution to the crisis.