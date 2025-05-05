Saudi Govt awards certificate of excellence to Tawafa Company for outstanding services to pilgrims

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi, contracted by the Government of Pakistan to provide services to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, has earned a major honor for its exceptional service.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah presented a certificate of excellence to the company in recognition of its outstanding performance.

Following the award ceremony, Chairman of Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi, Bandar Al-Rajhi, met with Director General (DG) Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro.

DG Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro expressed his pleasure at the recognition received by Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi. “I am deeply grateful to Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi for their sincere service to Pakistani pilgrims,” he stated.

The DG Hajj also expressed hope that Al-Rajhi Company would set new standards of service and facilitation during the 2025 Hajj operation.

“Pakistani pilgrims will be provided with the best facilities under Al-Rajhi’s management during the Mashair days of Hajj,” he added.

Meanwhile, early distribution of Nusuk Cards among Pakistani pilgrims has already begun in preparation for the Mashair services.

To celebrate receiving the Excellence Award, Tawafa Company arranged visits to historical Islamic sites in Madinah Al-Munawwarah for pilgrims staying in three hotels. Fourteen special buses were used to facilitate these visits for the Pakistani pilgrims.