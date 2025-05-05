- Home
- World
- Saudi Govt awards certificate of excellence to Tawafa Company for outstanding services to pilgrims
Saudi Govt Awards Certificate Of Excellence To Tawafa Company For Outstanding Services To Pilgrims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi, contracted by the Government of Pakistan to provide services to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, has earned a major honor for its exceptional service.
The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah presented a certificate of excellence to the company in recognition of its outstanding performance.
Following the award ceremony, Chairman of Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi, Bandar Al-Rajhi, met with Director General (DG) Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro.
DG Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro expressed his pleasure at the recognition received by Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi. “I am deeply grateful to Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi for their sincere service to Pakistani pilgrims,” he stated.
The DG Hajj also expressed hope that Al-Rajhi Company would set new standards of service and facilitation during the 2025 Hajj operation.
“Pakistani pilgrims will be provided with the best facilities under Al-Rajhi’s management during the Mashair days of Hajj,” he added.
Meanwhile, early distribution of Nusuk Cards among Pakistani pilgrims has already begun in preparation for the Mashair services.
To celebrate receiving the Excellence Award, Tawafa Company arranged visits to historical Islamic sites in Madinah Al-Munawwarah for pilgrims staying in three hotels. Fourteen special buses were used to facilitate these visits for the Pakistani pilgrims.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Govt awards certificate of excellence to Tawafa Company for outstanding services to pilgrims6 minutes ago
-
Volleyball: Sunbirds win SV.League men's championship1 hour ago
-
Romanian far-right candidate wins 1st round of presidential elections1 hour ago
-
Xi urges all-out search, rescue efforts following boat capsizing in SW China2 hours ago
-
A clean sweep for China at Diving World Cup Super Final in Beijing2 hours ago
-
ADNOC Gas announces Q1 net income of $1.27 billion2 hours ago
-
Senator Siddiqui honors Pakistani hero Abdul Rehman Peshawari at Istanbul ceremony2 hours ago
-
Gaza bakeries shut, children go hungry after two months of Israeli blockade: UN4 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy urges UNSC to ensure self-determination right for Kashmiri people4 hours ago
-
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the University of Dubai, and ..5 hours ago
-
President Zhaparov congratulates Kyrgyzstani on Constitution Day7 hours ago
-
Amid soaring India-Pakistan tensions, UNSC meets Monday afternoon for emergency in-camera consultati ..8 hours ago