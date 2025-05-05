Senator Siddiqui Honors Pakistani Hero Abdul Rehman Peshawari At Istanbul Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, arrived in Istanbul to attend a special ceremony commemorating the centenary of Pakistani freedom fighter Abdul Rehman Peshawari’s death.
The event, organized by Istanbul University, paid tribute to Peshawari’s legacy as a valiant warrior who fought alongside the Ottomans against British colonial rule.
According to a message received here, the Turkish government extended a special invitation to Senator Siddiqui to deliver a keynote address highlighting Peshawari’s life, sacrifices, and enduring role in strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye ties.
Recent Stories
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
Senator Siddiqui honors Pakistani hero Abdul Rehman Peshawari at Istanbul ceremony1 minute ago
-
Gaza bakeries shut, children go hungry after two months of Israeli blockade: UN2 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy urges UNSC to ensure self-determination right for Kashmiri people2 hours ago
-
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the University of Dubai, and ..3 hours ago
-
President Zhaparov congratulates Kyrgyzstani on Constitution Day5 hours ago
-
Amid soaring India-Pakistan tensions, UNSC meets Monday afternoon for emergency in-camera consultati ..5 hours ago
-
Smooth sailing for holy journey: Hajj visas issued to 98pc Pakistani pilgrims18 hours ago
-
Putin hails Lukashenko’s gift21 hours ago
-
Angola reports new cholera outbreak, with 3 deaths in 24 hours22 hours ago
-
Chinese automaker backs Indonesia's green industry push as main partner in AIGIS 202522 hours ago
-
MORA advises intending Pakistani pilgrims to strictly adhere to Saudi laws23 hours ago
-
As U.S. aid drops, UN agency warns funding crisis increases danger, risks for refugees1 day ago