Senator Siddiqui Honors Pakistani Hero Abdul Rehman Peshawari At Istanbul Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, arrived in Istanbul to attend a special ceremony commemorating the centenary of Pakistani freedom fighter Abdul Rehman Peshawari’s death.

The event, organized by Istanbul University, paid tribute to Peshawari’s legacy as a valiant warrior who fought alongside the Ottomans against British colonial rule.

According to a message received here, the Turkish government extended a special invitation to Senator Siddiqui to deliver a keynote address highlighting Peshawari’s life, sacrifices, and enduring role in strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye ties.

