Open Menu

Saudi The Crown Prince Receives Chair, Members Of U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Saudi the Crown Prince receives Chair, Members of U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, received Saturday at the Winter Camp in AlUla members of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Senators present at the meeting were: Mark Warner, chairman of the committee, Angus King from Maine, John Cornyn from Texas, Kirsten Gillibrand from New York, Jon Ossoff from Delaware, and Mark Kelly from Arizona.

The friendly relations and aspects of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, besides several other issues of mutual concern.

Attending the meeting were Saudi Ambassador to the U.S. Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdelaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of State and National Security

Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, and President of General Intelligence Presidency Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan.

U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney attended the meeting as well.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Governor Riyadh Saudi New York Mohammed Bin Salman From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

13 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

13 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

13 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

13 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

13 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

13 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

13 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

13 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

13 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

13 hours ago

More Stories From World