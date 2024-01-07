Saudi the Crown Prince receives Chair, Members of U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, received Saturday at the Winter Camp in AlUla members of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Senators present at the meeting were: Mark Warner, chairman of the committee, Angus King from Maine, John Cornyn from Texas, Kirsten Gillibrand from New York, Jon Ossoff from Delaware, and Mark Kelly from Arizona.

The friendly relations and aspects of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, besides several other issues of mutual concern.

Attending the meeting were Saudi Ambassador to the U.S. Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdelaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of State and National Security

Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, and President of General Intelligence Presidency Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan.

U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney attended the meeting as well.