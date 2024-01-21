Open Menu

Saudi Vice Foreign Minister Meets With Bangladesh's Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin AbdulKarim El-Khereiji, met on Saturday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud, on the sidelines of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

Both sides reviewed cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh and ways to strengthen and develop it in various fields.

They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments and the efforts made regarding them.

