Scandic Group Says to Close Half of Hotels in Finland Over COVID-19 Outbreak

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Scandic Hotels Oy said on Wednesday that it would close 14 out of its 28 hotels across Finland due to a drop in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data, Finland has registered 1,446 COVID-19 cases, including 17 fatalities.

"The decision is very difficult, but necessary because of the collapsed demand.

In this way, we strive to minimize the financial consequences of the crisis, " Scandic Hotels Oy CEO Aki Kayhko said, as quoted in a statement.

In April, the closures will affect hotels in Turku, Seinajoki, Salo, Rauma, Mikkeli, Kuopio, Kemi, Jarvenpaa, Jyvaskyla, Joensuu and Hameenlinna.

Scandic Hotels Oy is a part of Scandic Group, the largest hotel chain in the Nordic countries. In March, the hotel chain shut a number of hotels in the region and furloughed part of its staff.