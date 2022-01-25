UrduPoint.com

Scholz Pledges Collective Western Response To Escalation In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Scholz Pledges Collective Western Response to Escalation in Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday promised that the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis will be met with a collective response of Western countries.

"The situation is serious not only today, but it has been for many days, weeks and months.

This is why it is important that we act together and in harmony on the issue, as it concerns our saying that the territorial sovereignty of a country in Europe cannot be violated. It is true for Ukraine as well. We will not accept it and will respond jointly should such a situation occur," Scholz said in a briefing.

Russia has repeatedly denied Western countries' accusations of aggressive actions and an excessive military build-up along Ukrainian borders, pointing to NATO's military activities close to Russia. Moscow's stance is that it does not threat anyone and has the right to move troops within its national sovereignty.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German

More Stories From World

